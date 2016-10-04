Eagle crash sends driver to hospital

An automobile was hit by a pickup truck in Eagle Tuesday at 7:50 am.
The car, which was going eastbound on Idaho 44, failed to yield to a flashing yellow left turn signal at Edgewood Lane, according to Ada County Sheriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr. As the car went north, it as hit by a pickup truck going westbound on Idaho 44.
The driver of car was transported to local hospital for treatment of what appear to be non life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation. No citation yet.
