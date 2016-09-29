West Ada

Meridian police seeks man suspected of groping girl at a Walmart

A man in his late 20s or early 30s reportedly beat up a 15-year-old girl at a Walmart on the 4000 block of East Fairview Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to a Meridian Police Department press release.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a thin beard, arm tattoos and wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans and a Tennessee Titans hat, according to the release.

The man reportedly groped the girl twice while she was shopping at the Walmart. The girl contacted Walmart employees and the suspect fled in a gray or blue extended cab Chevrolet pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is urged to call MPD Detective Jeff Fuller at 208-846-7333.

