Update: Mountain View High School in Meridian given the all-clear

Mountain View High School is no longer under lockdown and everything is safe Thursday morning, according to Ada County dispatch.
Dispatch confirmed Mountain View High School was under lockdown Thursday morning, but it’s not yet clear what happened. The incident was not a drill, but police went room-to-room and confirmed nothing was out of place.
West Ada School District staff said the school was following protocol, but that they couldn’t confirm what type of incident took place.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for further details as they are confirmed.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
