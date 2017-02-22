A uniquely Idaho celebration, the fourth annual Idaho Potato Drop counts down to the New Year by lowering a glowing potato replica from a crane 200 feet in the air in front of the Capitol in Downtown Boise. That would officially be called a GlowTato. Really.
K-9 police officers — both dogs and their handlers — from around the state, along with Boise Police officers and the public, gathered to honor K-9 Police Officer Jardo, who was shot Nov. 11 working with other officers to apprehend a violent suspect. (Two other human officers were also shot.) Jardo died on Nov. 16. A memorial service was held Nov. 22, 2016 at Taco Bell Arena.
Toddler Tatum Fontaine was three months old when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that is most commonly found in children. At nine months, the Meridian boy endured high-dose chemotherapy and is now doing well thanks to the stem cell transplant. Historically, families have had to relocate for months to Seattle or Portland for the transplant. But not any more.
Main Street Station will have eight bays for ValleyRide buses. Additional bus space will be available on Main Street between 9th Street and the station’s exit ramp. The station will have a customer service office, restrooms, a bike storage area for monthly rental with a repair station and a Boise Police satellite office, along with new public art.
One World Soccer Camp brings together refugee kids from all cultures, provides equipment, coaching and four days of fun — all around the common denominator of soccer. It's the 10th year of the camp, which will reach about 150 kids. The camp is coordinated by Idaho Rush soccer club with partners Agency for New Americans, Boise Parks and Recreation and Idaho Foodbank.
A week before the public open house, the Boise Hare Krishna Temple consecrated the Krishna Cultural Center, a 10,000-square foot addition to the temple. It features a new performance hall, meditation garden, greenhouse, a statue of Krishna in a fountain, and library that is open to visitors of all faiths.
Elite Boise athlete Rachel Corey was training for the Ironman on Sept. 16, 2014, when a distracted driver crashed into her bicycle. Injuries to her spinal cord mean she has to use a walker, wheelchair or crutches. She devotes her energy to disciplined physical therapy "with the hope that I may someday have to ability to walk freely again."