Star of Bethlehem: natural or supernatural? Boise planetarium show may shed light

Sure, we know that the Star of Bethlehem is a symbol of the Christmas season, promoting hope for peace and goodwill among men.
But was the Star of Bethlehem a naturally occurring event, or something solely extraordinary and supernatural?
The iconic T.C. Bird Planetarium at Capital High School in Boise will present its annual holiday season program that focuses on the star and other astral phenomena. The program will be shown at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 through Dec. 23 at the planetarium, 8055 Goddard Road in Boise. Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for students and seniors ages 60 and up.
Because of limited seating, reservations are required. Call 208-854-4502 to secure your spot. You can also email planet@boiseschools.org. Reservations will be confirmed by email upon receipt of the admission price.
When you make your reservations, provide a phone number where you can be reached between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
More about the planetarium:
The planetarium opened its doors in 1969. The Star of Bethlehem program was its first, and has been an annual tradition in the Valley ever since.
The planetarium owes its existence to advocacy from then-Superintendent of Schools T.C. Bird, for whom it’s named, and the Apollo space program (1961-1975). Apollo made scientific and astronomical pursuits part of American popular culture and an emphasis in public schools. The planetarium is one of just a few in Idaho. It has 57 seats under its 30-foot dome.
