Inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon takes off

Featuring a Wizard of Oz theme, more than 1,200 runners took off in the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon that wound through Boise neighborhoods and the Greenbelt. The race, in memory of Boisean Shay Hirsch, featured Legend runners and Olympians who ran in relays for various charities, along with racers looking for a good finish time in the half- or full marathon. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.