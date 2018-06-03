Nampa man killed after losing control of car, sliding in front of semi truck

A Nampa man was killed Saturday afternoon in a collision with a freight truck south of Jordan Valley that closed U.S. 95 for six hours, the Malheur Enterprise reported.
Oregon State Police report that Theodore Mosqueda II, 57, was driving his 1978 Oldsmobile Cutlass when he lost control and slid into the path of a southbound freight truck driven by Howard Daniels, 56, from Yuma, Ariz.
Police said Mosqueda died at the scene and Daniels was taken by ambulance to a Caldwell hospital. Information on his condition was not immediately available.
The accident was reported shortly after noon Saturday. The scene was 39 miles southwest of Jordan Valley, six miles west of Rome, and near the Crooked Creek State Natural Area.
