Traffic alert: If you're heading to the interstate in Nampa, don't use this route

Nampa city officials say a water main broke at about 3:40 a.m. Friday under the Garrity overpass.
Water service had been restored by about 6:30 a.m. But the break damaged part of Garrity/Idaho Center Boulevard and detours are in place this morning.
Specifically: Southbound traffic on Idaho Center Boulevard is being diverted at Franklin Road. Drivers wanting to access the interstate are being sent east to Ten Mile Road.
Anyone northbound to the interstate on Garrity can still get to the on-ramp toward Boise.
No estimate was immediately available on how long it will take to fix the damage to the road.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates as they are available.
