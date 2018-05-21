Caldwell police investigate after man found dead in canal

Caldwell police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man's drowning death after a body was found in a canal on Sunday evening, according to a Caldwell Police Department press release.
Around 8 p.m. on May 20, police were called to a canal off of N. 14th Avenue for a report of a body found in the water. They found a 19-year-old Hispanic male facedown in the water. He had died of drowning prior to first responders' arrival, police said.
The man hyas not yet been publicly identified pending notification of his next-of-kin.
