Melba teen killed after car rolled off of a Canyon County cliff

A 19-year-old Melba man was died early Tuesday morning after the car he was riding in went over a cliff in Canyon County, ejecting him from the vehicle, according to a Canyon County Sheriff's Office press release.
According to CCSO, deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near Melba on Pump Road near Map Rock Road around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. The car's 18-year-old driver called police to report that he had driven off a cliff and rolled his vehicle.
When deputies arrived, the driver and two passengers were with the vehicle at the base of the cliff. The driver and one passenger were injured. According to police, the injured 19-year-old passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was taken to St. Luke's by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Alphonsus in Nampa. An 18-year-old passenger also wore a seat belt and was not injured.
CCSO said the injured 19-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital early Tuesday. His name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
The sheriff's office is currently investigating the crash.
