Kuna man charged with DUI in Sunday morning crash that killed Nampa motorcyclist

A Nampa man was killed in an early morning crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on Sunday, according to a press release from the Nampa Police Department.
According to the release, police responded to a crash near Idaho Center Boulevard and East Gate Boulevard in Nampa around 3:30 a.m. Joshawa Bechtel, a 31-year-old Kuna resident, was attempting to make a left-hand turn or U-turn at East Gate Boulevard while headed northbound on Idaho Center Boulevard in a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer.
Police said a 24-year-old Nampa man was southbound on Idaho Center Boulevard when the crash occurred, leaving him with "severe injuries" at the scene. He later died of his injuries at a local hospital.
The Nampa man has not yet been identified as authorities work to identify his next-of-kin. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Bechtel was charged with aggravated DUI and booked into the Canyon County Jail.
Police are still investigating the crash and ask witnesses to contact NPD at 208-465-2257 with any additional information.
