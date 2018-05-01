Caldwell’s newest park has rhythm

With third-graders from Lincoln Elementary School to put it to the test, the Indian Creek Musical Art Park in Downtown was officially opened on Monday. The park at Arthur Street and 7th Avenue features half-dozen interactive outdoor percussion instruments, reminiscent of bells, chimes, and xylophones.
The park was made possible by a grant from Together Treasure Valley, a group of companies that support community projects, along with volunteers and other partners.
The ribbon-cutting is the first of many dedications planned in Downtown Caldwell this summer. The Indian Creek Plaza will host a sneak peak on May 10 in advance of its completion, and an 11-screen movie theater is nearly built. New and refurbished coffee shops and restaurants will help make Caldwell “the treasure of the valley,” says Keri Smith-Sigman, economic developer for Downtown.
“Today we’re going to celebrate art and music,” Smith-Sigman said at the ribbon-cutting. “And what better way to open up our Downtown (than) with some cultural experiences.”
The park also features a sculpture by Boise artist Daniel Jones of Original Ironworks. Called “Universal Flight,” the 16-foot tall metal “feather” features metal and stain glass. The metal will weather, says Jones. “With time, it will beautify.”
