After crashing into Nampa house, driver tried to flee the scene, police say

A Nampa man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he crashed his vehicle into a house and tried to leave the scene of the accident, Nampa Police Department said in a press release.
Joseph Rivera, 30, was charged with two misdemeanors: driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
According to police, Rivera had been headed eastbound on East Sherman Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when he drove through an intersection and into the yard of a residence and into the home on the 300 block of South Powerline Road.
"The crash caused considerable damage to the residence and the vehicle," police said.
Police said there were people inside the home when Rivera crashed into it; however, the room he drove into was not occupied at the time, and neither Rivera nor the occupants of the house were injured.
Rivera reportedly tried to leave the scene of the crash, police said, but his car got stuck on a decorative rock in the yard.
Comments