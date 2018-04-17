New mayor has a plan for Nampa growth

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling reflects on her first 100 days in office. She wants to encourage infill for more Downtown living, develop an industrial area, and champion Nampa's North End-like neighborhoods.
Mike Mussel is restoring the old Nampa library. As a tribute to other historic Nampa buildings, he’s planning three displays about the Masonic lodge, the train depot and the Dewey Palace. Check out the artifacts that people have already sent him for the displays.
Developer Mike Mussell has already saved a couple of historic Nampa buildings from being torn down, and he's working on the old Nampa library now. Take a tour and see his vision for the new chapter of this building's life.
Union Pacific trains have been yellow since the late 1940s, and when this U.P. caboose came to the Nampa Train Depot and Museum, it was, too. When volunteers got grants to restore the caboose, the idea was to restore it to its original splendor —
Brake failure caused a truck to crash into a Nampa convenience store about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to Nampa police, this is the third time in 45 days that a vehicle has driven into a building in Nampa. No one was hurt Tuesday, but the driver
Ryan Gerzin, who recently moved to Nampa, was exploring the town and helping stuck motorists on Jan. 7 when he came across a Nampa police cruiser in need of help. He used his Subaru WRX to pull the vehicle out and posted this video on YouTube.
Boise Rescue Mission CEO Bill Roscoe says the organization's Christmas meal at College Church of the Nazarene in Nampa on Dec. 17 is its biggest event. More than 2,000 meals were served, and many families went home with toys for their children and
Veterans have been working hard, soliciting donations and countless volunteer hours to transform Caldwell's old Carnegie Library built in 1914 into a state-of-the-art center for veterans. The center, the first of its kind in Canyon County, will op
Matthew Williams describes how his client was affected by the Middleton mayor's comments about her allegations concerning two city police officers, who have since resigned. Williams held a news conference Monday.
Watch as Nampa Police officers play a basketball game on a newly donated hoop against over 50 kids from the Karcher Mobile Home Park. The Nampa Police Department donated a basketball hoop to the Karcher community on behalf of the #HoopsNotCrime fo
The Canyon County Co-op in Nampa opened its doors for business on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The co-op is the result of a two-year grassroots effort. Leaders plan to work with local farmers and dairies to stock their shelves.
Antoine Echols, an Army contractor, is not often home for Christmas, but he is this year. During a holiday assembly at Snake River Elementary School in Nampa, he surprised his daughter, fifth-grader Amaree Echols, 10. Echols has been deployed to I