New mayor has a plan for Nampa growth

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling reflects on her first 100 days in office. She wants to encourage infill for more Downtown living, develop an industrial area, and champion Nampa's North End-like neighborhoods.
Katherine Jones
Brake failure caused a truck to crash into a Nampa convenience store about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to Nampa police, this is the third time in 45 days that a vehicle has driven into a building in Nampa. No one was hurt Tuesday, but the driver

Veterans have been working hard, soliciting donations and countless volunteer hours to transform Caldwell's old Carnegie Library built in 1914 into a state-of-the-art center for veterans. The center, the first of its kind in Canyon County, will op

Watch as Nampa Police officers play a basketball game on a newly donated hoop against over 50 kids from the Karcher Mobile Home Park. The Nampa Police Department donated a basketball hoop to the Karcher community on behalf of the #HoopsNotCrime fo

The Canyon County Co-op in Nampa opened its doors for business on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The co-op is the result of a two-year grassroots effort. Leaders plan to work with local farmers and dairies to stock their shelves.