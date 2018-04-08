Caldwell police warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the run after shooting, injuring 2

Caldwell police are looking for a man they described as “armed and dangerous” after a shooting early Sunday morning that sent two other men to the hospital.
According to a press release, the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 4900 block of Cleveland Boulevard. A witness told police the suspect, described as a Hispanic man with a light complexion and a gray or black shirt, had fled, leaving both injured victims at the scene. Police described the victims as men in their 30s and 40s, both residents of Gem County. Their condition was not known Sunday afternoon.
Police said the suspect is about six feet tall, but his approximate age and weight are not known. He is driving a 2008 black four-door Mazda with Idaho license plate 2C SB102.
“The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If someone should see the vehicle, they are advised not to approach the vehicle but to notify their local law enforcement agency,” police said.
Officers ask that anyone with information related to the shooting contact Caldwell Police Department at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
