Nampa teen who stabbed girl pleads guilty to first-degree attempted murder in plea deal

A 17-year-old Columbia High student charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of his ex-girlfriend last December has reached a plea deal with Canyon County prosecutors.
Wyatt Weist pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder at a hearing Tuesday afternoon. He will be sentenced for the crime at 1:15 p.m. July 10.
Weist was accused of stabbing the girl in the parking lot of Columbia High School on Dec. 4. She was treated at a local hospital for wounds to her chest, abdomen and arms.
“I attempted to kill the victim by stabbing her,” Weist said when judge asked what he did. He told the judge he remembered stabbing the victim seven times.
Weist was asked to describe the knife in the courtroom, and he said he used a single-edge long knife during the attack.
“I knew what I was doing, and I intended to do it,” he told the court.
The Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss Weist’s use of a deadly weapon (knife) enhancement in the deal. Weist faces up to 15 years in prison and $25,000 fine, plus up to $5,000 payment to victim and other possible restitution.
The judge asked Weist if he had developed malicious thoughts about the victim before the attack, and he replied that he had.
The victim and her mother were present during the court hearing Tuesday. Weist’s parents were also present.
The student who stepped in to stop the attack has been praised by police and others as a hero. Antonio Ballesteros, 17, received the Nampa Police Medal of Merit, the highest honor bestowed on civilians.
Idaho law requires minors who are 14 and older to be tried as adults when accused of violent crimes, such as attempted murder.
Weist told Nampa police detectives that he was trying to kill his ex-girlfriend when he stabbed her repeatedly. The girl broke up with him a couple months earlier.
Weist and the girl met in the school parking lot on Dec. 4 — and got into an argument, according to the probable cause affidavit.
“All my frustration is directly related to (her),” Weist told the detective, according to the document. “When I was in a relationship with her … I felt very strong feelings for her and all I wanted was to give her love and support … and she just left me … saying she wasn’t interested in me. I blame her for my mental state today.”
Weist told police his father gave him the knife and noted that he doesn’t always carry it — only “if I feel the need to.”
