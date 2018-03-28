Nampa woman killed by her baby’s father; he was shot to death by police

A 22-year-old mother of an infant was identified by police as the victim of a fatal stabbing attack at a Nampa home Tuesday morning.
Kymberlee “Kym” A. Larsen died at the scene of multiple slash and stab wounds, according to a press release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office released Wednesday.
The suspect in Larsen’s death was identified by the sheriff’s office as 29-year-old Evan C. Bashir of Meridian. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Two Nampa police officers who confronted Bashir in the house and fired on him are now on paid administrative leave. They were not injured, nor were three young children at the scene.
Several friends of Larsen told the Statesman that Bashir was the father of Larsen’s baby, who is just a few months old.
Boisean Shalayna Lee Norman said she believed Larsen started dating Bashir about a year and a half to two years ago. She had her baby in January and posted a notice to friends on Facebook about a baby shower in February, Norman said.
“She was the happiest, sweetest, most giving person I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Norman said.
She said she called Larsen her “hippie” friend because when they were students at Frank Church High School, Larsen talked about getting a VW van and traveling the country.
“She wanted to see everything,” Norman said. “All we ever talked about was traveling.”
Latesha Roderick, 24, has known Kym Larsen since they went to West Middle School in Nampa.
“Last month, she asked me to go to her baby shower,” Roderick said. Her father was dying of lung cancer, so she didn’t make it to the party.
“She was such a good person,” Roderick recalled of their long friendship. “She was a free spirit. She loved everyone and treated them like they were family. She befriended me the first day I came to middle school. She has a really kind heart. She’s a really good person.”
The sheriff’s office said fast action of first responders helped save two other women found wounded at the house Tuesday: Julianna Flowers, 57, and Chelsea Larsen, 27, were hospitalized with very serious injuries.
Norman and other friends said the women are Larsen’s mother and sister.
The violent attack occurred just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Police received multiple 911 calls about a stabbing in the 7500 block of Edgebrook Drive.
At a press conference Tuesday, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said the incident was domestic violence – and the suspect had been involved with one of the women at the house.
“The relationship has been deteriorating for some time,” Donahue said.
Donahue said two of the first officers to arrive at the chaotic scene entered the house to engage the suspect – who was armed – and fired their weapons. The officers’ names were not released; they are 14-year and six-year veterans of the department.
It was the first officer-involved shooting in Nampa in 2018.
The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency.
NEED HELP?
If you are someone or know of someone experiencing domestic violence in the Treasure Valley, here are some resources that can help:
ADA COUNTY
Women's & Children's Alliance
Domestic Abuse Crisis Hotline: 208-343-7025
Website: http://www.wcaboise.org/
CANYON COUNTY
Advocates Against Family Violence
Phone number: 208-459-4779
Website: http://www.aafvhope.org/
