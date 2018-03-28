Nampa woman killed by her baby’s father; he was shot to death by police

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 65 Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life Pause 55 Nampans contribute a personal connection to historic buildings 76 Nampa's historic 1942 Union Pacific caboose is painted red — the way it should be 15 Truck crashes into Nampa store 13 Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX 83 Boise Rescue Mission brings Christmas cheer to Canyon County 108 Tom Dale on inmate tent facility 80 A historic library becomes a center for veterans 18 Fire burns Simplot complex in Caldwell 49 Attorney talks about Middleton police allegations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sgt. Tim Riha said multiple victims were taken to local hospitals following a reported stabbing. Riha confirmed at least one officer fired their weapon. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Sgt. Tim Riha said multiple victims were taken to local hospitals following a reported stabbing. Riha confirmed at least one officer fired their weapon. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com