Motorist who helped push stalled car off Nampa street hit by van

By Katy Moeller

January 05, 2018 03:28 PM

A Caldwell man remains in a local hospital Friday, three days after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Nampa street earlier this week, Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said.

The 41-year-old man’s name was not released, and his condition was not available Friday.

The man was hit by a 2010 Chevy van pulling a utility trailer after he helped push someone else’s stalled car off of Idaho Center Boulevard near East Gate Boulevard, police said. He was returning to his own vehicle at the time of the collision; he was not in a crosswalk.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the van is a 32-year-old Garden City man, who has not been identified. He remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, police said.

The collision is under investigation. Neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

