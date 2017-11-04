Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Canyon County

Why was an Owyhee County road blocked for four hours? Sugar beets.

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

November 04, 2017 8:23 AM

When a sugar beet semi-truck rolled onto its side late Friday, Idaho State Police had to spend about four hours clearing Highway 78.

The crash occurred just before midnight, at milepost 23, on the westbound lanes in Owyhee County when the truck driver overcorrected, according to ISP.

Glen T. Welch, 72, of Caldwell, was driving the 2018 Freightliner Tractor pulling a trailer filled with sugar beets. The vehicle veered onto the shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled onto its side where, coming to rest across both lanes, ISP reported. The sugar beets spilled across the road.

Welch was wearing a seatbelt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nampa's historic 1942 Union Pacific caboose is painted red — the way it should be

    Union Pacific trains have been yellow since the late 1940s, and when this U.P. caboose came to the Nampa Train Depot and Museum, it was, too. When volunteers got grants to restore the caboose, the idea was to restore it to its original splendor — including the color, which was red.

Nampa's historic 1942 Union Pacific caboose is painted red — the way it should be

Nampa's historic 1942 Union Pacific caboose is painted red — the way it should be 1:17

Nampa's historic 1942 Union Pacific caboose is painted red — the way it should be
Truck crashes into Nampa store 0:16

Truck crashes into Nampa store
Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX 0:14

Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX

View More Video