Why was an Owyhee County road blocked for four hours? Sugar beets.

When a sugar beet semi-truck rolled onto its side late Friday, Idaho State Police had to spend about four hours clearing Highway 78.
The crash occurred just before midnight, at milepost 23, on the westbound lanes in Owyhee County when the truck driver overcorrected, according to ISP.
Glen T. Welch, 72, of Caldwell, was driving the 2018 Freightliner Tractor pulling a trailer filled with sugar beets. The vehicle veered onto the shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled onto its side where, coming to rest across both lanes, ISP reported. The sugar beets spilled across the road.
Welch was wearing a seatbelt.
