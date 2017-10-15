Idaho teenager killed in Canyon County car crash

An Idaho teenager died and several others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Caldwell on Saturday afternoon, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Simplot Boulevard and Notus Road, police said. Eighteen-year-old Joselyn Valenzuela, of Wilder, was driving southbound on Notus Road in a 1999 Mercury Mystique with two juvenile passengers when she attempted to turn eastbound onto Simplot Boulevard.
Valenzuela failed to yield to Greg Granden, driving westbound on Simplot Boulevard in a 1986 Ford F-150 pulling a trailer. Granden’s vehicle struck Valenzuela’s.
Valenzuela died at the scene, police said. Granden and both of Valenzuela’s juvenile passengers were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available. Granden’s passenger, Kent Granden, was not hospitalized.
Idaho State Police continue to investigate the crash. They said all occupants wore seat belts except one juvenile passenger.
