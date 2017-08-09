‘We are praying that the truth will be revealed,’ says family of Caldwell triple murder victims

After authorities identified the bodies of a teenage girl and two women, the family of Nadja and Payton Medley spoke out, saying they continue to pray for the truth.
Nadja Medley, 48, and her 14-year-old daughter, Payton, were identified as murder victims, and investigators said Mike Bullinger, a fugitive, faces three charges of first-degree murder. The Medleys, as well as Cheryl Baker, were found dead June 19 in Caldwell.
The third victim, Baker, identified through dental records June 30, was Bullinger’s wife, with whom he bought the rural acreage on KCID Road where the bodies were found.
Through the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, the family of Nadja and Payton Medley issued a public statement to the media.
"Nadja and Payton Medley were tragically taken from us this summer and everyone impacted by this, both family and friends, are staying close to one another, encouraging one another and supporting the local and federal authorities,” the family said in the statement. “Collectively, we are praying that the truth will be revealed and we will be able to begin the road to healing.
“Though we have wanted to publicly address this situation for some time, we chose to respect the direction of the investigators in this case by avoiding making any public statements,” the family wrote. “We have been working closely with the authorities throughout this time, and will continue to do so, but we ask that you honor our request for privacy during this difficult time as we mourn and grieve. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes, and we greatly appreciate your continued support."
The bodies were found in a shed on the property, in a state of partial decomposition.
Lack of dental records for the Medleys delayed their identification until the state crime lab could match their DNA, according to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office on Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office announced a felony homicide warrant has been requested for Bullinger, 60.
While authorities have not confirmed how Nadja Medley and Bullinger knew each other, Medley’s friends have said they were in a relationship. Medley’s Facebook page shows photos of her smiling with Bullinger and posts about her move to Caldwell to be with Bullinger.
