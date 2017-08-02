Do you recognize this man? Police say he attempted to rob a Caldwell business

Caldwell Police are searching for the man who attempted to rob a business at gunpoint around 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, threatening to shoot an employee.
The robbery attempt occurred at the business, in the 200 block of south 21st Avenue in Caldwell, and the suspect, described as a white male, entered through the front door and demanded cash.
Before he took any money, the suspect fled out the door and ran east. Despite a search, police still haven’t located him.
He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, wearing a brown shirt, and blue jeans. The man was also wearing a bandana on his head, which was described as being white or cream colored with blue designs.
Anyone with information on the robbery attempt is asked to call the Caldwell Police Department at 208-455-3115 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
