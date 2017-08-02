Canyon County

Charges dismissed against couple accused of placenta theft

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

August 02, 2017 5:05 PM

Felony charges against a couple in Canyon County were dismissed Tuesday after they were accused of stealing a placenta from a Caldwell hospital to hide evidence.

Police accused Rhiannon Stoneham of taking the placenta from her daughter’s newborn baby on July 3, after the birth of the baby. Police alleged she took the placenta and later told police that she was afraid because she believed a friend had “spiked her daughter’s drink” with methamphetamine when her daughter went to buy marijuana.

Stoneham was worried the baby would be taken away if the placenta tested positive for drugs, so she allegedly threw a trash bag containing the placenta and umbilical cord into the dumpster behind a fast-food restaurant.

Her husband, Kevin Stoneham, was also arrested on suspicion of destruction of evidence because he drove Rhiannon Stoneham.

Both of the Stonehams’ charges were dismissed and the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office would not comment on whether they planned to charge the pair with misdemeanors.

The judge couldn’t find a felony based on the information presented at the preliminary hearing, Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said.

“The issue was whether or not the defendants knew or had knowledge that stealing the placenta would mean that they were hiding evidence in a felony,” Decker wrote in an email to the Statesman. “The judge couldn’t find that (the Stonehams) did.”

Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nampa's historic 1942 Union Pacific caboose is painted red — the way it should be

    Union Pacific trains have been yellow since the late 1940s, and when this U.P. caboose came to the Nampa Train Depot and Museum, it was, too. When volunteers got grants to restore the caboose, the idea was to restore it to its original splendor — including the color, which was red.

Nampa's historic 1942 Union Pacific caboose is painted red — the way it should be

Nampa's historic 1942 Union Pacific caboose is painted red — the way it should be 1:17

Nampa's historic 1942 Union Pacific caboose is painted red — the way it should be
Truck crashes into Nampa store 0:16

Truck crashes into Nampa store
Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX 0:14

Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX

View More Video