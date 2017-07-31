Bar patron smashed glass into bartender’s face; suspect arrested

Surveillance video and witness accounts led Caldwell police to the suspect they’ve charged with battering a bartender a week ago, police said in a press release Monday.
Abdon Andre Saenz, 33, was booked into the Canyon County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery.
Police were called to Vern’s Tavern, 120 S. 7th Avenue at 12:37 p.m. Sunday, July 23.
They found a bloody-faced bartender sitting on the ground outside the bar. He told police that a man hit him in the face with a beer glass after he told a bar paton to return it.
The assailant fled the scene. The victim was hospitalized and later released.
Investigators looked at the surveillance video and talked to multiple witnesses. They identified Saenz as a suspect, and, with the help of Saenz’ parole officer, were able to locate and talk to him.
