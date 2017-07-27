Crash outside Wilder kills 18-year-old man

A Thursday afternoon crash killed an 18-year-old Homedale man outside Wilder.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Rodeo Lane and Red Top Road, just north of Wilder. The collision ended in the death of passenger Jorge Sanchez, 18, of Homedale.
Prior to the crash, David Chavez Jr., 20, of Homedale, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado south on Rodeo Lane while Scott Hoskins, 40, of Parma, was driving east on Red Top Road, in a 2014 Toyota Tundra. Chavez failed to make a full stop at the intersection and collided with Hoskins' vehicle, according to Idaho State Police.
Chavez, along with two passengers, and Hoskins were transported by ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. The third passenger, Sanchez, died of his injuries at the scene.
None of the occupants in either vehicle were wearing their seatbelt.
The crash is under investigation by ISP.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments