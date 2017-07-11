Body of Meridian man, missing since April, found in Boise River on Sunday

The body of a Meridian man who has been missing since April was found in the Boise River over the weekend, according to Canyon County officials.
County spokesman Joe Decker said sheriff’s deputies helped recover the body of Mark Rose from the sportsman’s access point north of Midland Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Decker said the body was found by volunteers who had been looking for Rose.
Rose’s body has been caught in a debris pile in the river, Decker said.
The coroner positively identified the body as Rose’s and so there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, the cause of death has still not been determined.
Rose went missing in late April. His family members contacted authorities after the 55-year-old failed to arrive at work one day. They said they were particularly concerned because Rose suffered from depression.
Rose’s pickup truck was found near the sportsman’s access point on Midland Boulevard around the time he went missing.
