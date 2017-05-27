Police seek 15-year-old boy who escaped from Nampa juvenile corrections facility

Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy they say escaped from the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections facility in Nampa, according to an IDJC press release.

Paul Herman Hendrix was last seen around noon on Saturday, May 27. It’s not clear how he escaped, and police did not say where they think the teenager may have headed.

Hendrix is a white male about 5-feet-6-inches tall and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black shorts.

Hendrix was convicted in March 2016 of arson, criminal conspiracy and petit theft in Payette County. His conspiracy and arson charges stem from a February 2016 fire that burned down Payette High School principal Mark Heleker’s house. Hendrix was a middle school student at the time; the other three boys convicted in the case were high school students.

Officials ask that anyone with information on Hendrix’s whereabouts contact local law enforcement.