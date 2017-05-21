Nampa teen, Melba man hospitalized after head-on crash

A Nampa teenager and Melba man were both transported to the hospital after a head-on crash late Saturday on Idaho 45 at Big Foot Road, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
The accident happened south of Nampa around 11:30 p.m.
Teodoro Rodriguez, 34, was southbound on Idaho 45 in a 1997 Toyota Camry when he drifted across the center line, hitting a 1997 Ford Ranger driven northbound by an unidentified 16-year-old.
Rodriguez was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. It’s not clear if he was wearing a seat belt.
The teenager, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus in Nampa.
The extent of their injuries were not immediately clear.
