May 21, 2017 9:12 AM

Nampa teen, Melba man hospitalized after head-on crash

By Nicole Blanchard

A Nampa teenager and Melba man were both transported to the hospital after a head-on crash late Saturday on Idaho 45 at Big Foot Road, according to an Idaho State Police press release.

The accident happened south of Nampa around 11:30 p.m.

Teodoro Rodriguez, 34, was southbound on Idaho 45 in a 1997 Toyota Camry when he drifted across the center line, hitting a 1997 Ford Ranger driven northbound by an unidentified 16-year-old.

Rodriguez was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. It’s not clear if he was wearing a seat belt.

The teenager, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus in Nampa.

The extent of their injuries were not immediately clear.

