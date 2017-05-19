7 hurt when minivan turns into pickup’s path near Caldwell, blocking highway

Allene King, 34, of Caldwell was driving east on U.S. 20 at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday when she tried to turn her Chevrolet Uplander left onto Farmway Road. She crossed the path of a westbound Dodge pickup driven by Jesus Rodriguez, 36, of Homedale, Idaho State Police report.
King and three passengers — two adults and a 2-year-old — were taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ISP reports. Rodriguez and two passengers, including a 4-year-old, were taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. Information about the seven people’s injuries and conditions was not immediately available Friday morning.
The highway was blocked for about two hours after the crash, according to an ISP news release.
Rodriguez was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision, ISP reports. Rodriguez and his passenger were wearing seat belts, and the children in both vehicles were in safety seats, according to a news release. King and her adult passengers were not wearing seat belts, according to ISP.
