Flooding in Caldwell a hassle for some users of campground, parks, Greenbelt

Water managers plan to increase the flow of the Boise River next week have some around the Treasure Valley on edge — but the owner of a campground that evacuated tenants due to flooding in March said Friday that he’s not worried he’ll have to do more evacuations.
“The water has actually receded,” said Randy Wolters, owner of Caldwell Campground and RV Park. “I’m not as concerned because the river has gone down ... I don’t have a crystal ball but I’m hoping that I don’t [have to do more evacuations].”
Wolters said about 40 people were evacuated earlier in the spring, and none have been brought back.
Boise River flooding impacts have been relatively minor in Canyon County but they’ve been a real hassle for some in Caldwell — including those who want to use the city’s new dog park. Centennial Dog Park, which opened in October, began taking on water in February.
“The dog park has become a duck park,” the park’s Facebook page proclaimed on Feb. 25. They closed off sections of the dog park as the flood water encroached.
By April 10, it was closed to users. The dog park remains fully submerged — and the adjoining Whittenberger Park is a lake.
“Things will come back together there,” said Bruce Orton, director of Caldwell Public Works. Fences will be mended, and they’ll re-seed the park grass. They’ll check the irrigation system for flooding impacts.
Large portions of Curtis Park have also been flooded. Orton said the river flowrate in Caldwell is about 1,000 cubic feet per second lower than the rate in the city of Boise due to irrigation withdraws between the two cities.
Water over the Greenbelt in many sections has forced some closures. City officials expect repairs will be needed there once the water recedes.
There’s deep standing water in some fields and near houses along Centennial Way in Caldwell. That’s a result of the storm water system backing up — it’s bubbling back up through the storm drains, Orton said.
The Canyon County Office of Emergency Management is keeping a running list of flooding impacts.
“Many fields have flooded but so far there has been no real damage to homes or infrastructure,” county spokesman Joe Decker said.
So far, four trees have become lodged on the U.S. Highway 95 bridge — and the surface of the water is right up to the bottom of the bridge.
The county’s list of road impacts includes: Boise River Road, to the east of Rudd; Erskine-Boise River Dixie Fish & Game access on Dixie Road; the Hubler Field Fish & Game acccess; and Lansing Lane Fish & Game access.
Roger Batt, executive secretary of the Canyon County Farm Bureau, said he was aware of any specific flooding problems for farmers in the county.
