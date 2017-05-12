Flooding in Caldwell a hassle for some users of campground, parks, Greenbelt

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week? Pause 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 4:10 A closer look at flooding challenges in Eagle, Star 1:19 Boise flooding: What to watch for 1:42 Boise Police Chief Bill Bones condemns racist, anti-Semitic vandalism at Anne Frank memorial 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 0:39 Mike Welch of Play It Again Sports 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:03 Dan Prinzing on racist and anti-Semitic vandalism of Boise's Anne Frank Memorial 11:59 Chandler Hutchison will take his time in deciding whether he will leave BSU for the NBA Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Boise River flooding impacts have been relatively minor so far but one local campground and RV park had to evacuate some residents and backed up storm drains have left water near some homes close to the river. Whittenberger Park and the new Centennial Dog Park have been submerged for months. The city's first dog park was opened last fall. Footage from May 9, 2017. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com