Driver dies after crossing center line on U.S. 20, hitting semi near Notus

Both vehicles caught fire in the crash, reported around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, and the driver of a Kia Optima was ejected, Idaho State Police report.
The highway was blocked for about six hours after the fatal crash near milepost 14 west of Notus.
The Kia was heading west when it crossed over the center line and hit an eastbound semi head-on. The semi’s driver, 47-year-old David Gates of Grangeville, escaped serious injury and was not taken to a hospital, ISP reports.
The driver of the Kia, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
