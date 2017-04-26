Canyon County appoints Fair Board after previous members were removed

Canyon County appointed five new Fair Advisory Board members on Tuesday after the county commissioners removed all of the previous members from their seats.
The Canyon County Board of Commissioners removed the prior seven Fair Board members after making the decision to keep the Canyon County Fair at its Caldwell location, rather than moving to a property in Nampa.
Kim Hasenoehrl, Dawn Shahan and Allan Laird were appointed to the Fair Advisory Board and their terms will expire Jan. 21, 2019.
Josh Sanders and Rebecca Coulter were also appointed the board, but their terms are longer, expiring in Jan. 20, 2020.
The Canyon County Fair’s issues dated back to 2009, when the county bought an 80-acre property near Prescott Lane and U.S. 20/26. But, the county was unable to raise enough money to prepare the property to host the fair, forcing the commissioners to make the decision to stay in Caldwell.
When the Board of Commissioners made the decision, they relieved all of the Fair Board members from their duties and took new applications.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
