Police, family seek public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old

Julie Proffitt has been missing from her Nampa home since March 13, according to the Missing Person Clearinghouse, and Nampa police issued a Facebook plea Friday for anyone who knows where she is to help reunite her with her family.
Police said the 16-year-old “has been in contact with her parents, but she won’t tell them where she is.” The tweet also reaches out to the girl directly, saying her family is worried and she should call them.
Julie Proffit is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 113 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 208-465-2257.
