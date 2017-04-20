Veteran Ada County prosecutor named Canyon County judge

Gene Petty was selected by Idaho Gov. Butch Otter to fill a Caldwell-based position vacated by the retirement of Judge Juneal Kerrick.
Petty has served with the Civil Division of the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office since November 2003.
An Oklahoma native, Perry earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University-San Marcos and a law degree from Loyola University Chicago. He served as a law clerk in the Illinois Attorney General’s Office before moving to Idaho.
He serves as an adjunct professor at the Concordia University School of Law in Boise and is chairman of the Steering Committee for the Idaho Academy of Leadership for Lawyers.
“Gov. Otter has appointed many excellent judges throughout our state, and I am honored to be selected by him to serve as a district judge in the Third Judicial District,” Petty said in a written release. “I believe that judges help people through some of the most difficult and trying times in their lives, and I look forward to serving the people of the Third Judicial District.”
Petty was among four candidates forwarded to the governor by the Idaho Judicial Council.
“The people who work most closely with Gene have the most praise for his professionalism, fairness, decision making and disposition. That speaks well for his capacity to successfully tackle the diverse legal issues he will face as a district judge,” Otter said.
Petty and his wife Mollie have two daughters.
