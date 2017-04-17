Flooding could mean big swarms of mosquitos in Canyon County

Flooding in the Treasure Valley has led to all sorts of problems along the Boise River, and Canyon County is experiencing yet another: high numbers of mosquito larvae.
According to a press release from the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District, flooding along the river and the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge has produced “substantial numbers of mosquito larvae” that could later turn into biting adult mosquitoes as the weather warms.
The mosquito abatement district has been applying larvae-suppressing bacteria to the flooded areas around Lake Lowell and the Boise River as a means of combating the problem, though flooding has made some areas too dangerous for ground teams to enter. Aerial treatments have been scheduled for Lake Lowell’s south side and the Boise River south of Middleton.
“If you live around Lake Lowell or near the river, expect to see low flying aircraft performing mosquito larval control treatments,” said district direct Ed Burnett in the release. “Also, because of the makeup of the bacteria, there are no human, fish, or other animal adverse health effects.”
For now, the larval mosquitoes are not a threat, but the district warns the species are “very aggressive and will swarm in very high numbers” when temperatures rise. Fortunately, the mosquitoes are not carriers of the West Nile virus, which occurs in species that become active when air temperatures reach 90 degrees.
For more information, visit the Canyon County Mosquito website.
