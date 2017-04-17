Bathroom graffiti threatens school shooting in Nampa; police, district investigate

The message, written in red on a Skyview High School bathroom wall, warns of a planned shooting at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday, April 18.
Nampa police and school officials are investigating the threat, found late last week, and have not reported any evidence substantiating the claims. School administrators sent a letter to Skyview parents, notifying them of the threat and efforts to ensure students’ safety.
The message warns that a group of students plans to target teachers, administrators and seniors at Skyview, Nampa School District spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck told the Idaho Press-Tribune.
Tuck said school officials and police are reviewing evidence and surveillance camera footage to determine who wrote the message, which has circulated on social media and sparked concern from parents, the Press-Tribune reports.
While police work to identify the person or people behind the scrawled message, they plan extra patrols and other precautions at Skyview Tuesday.
"Making threats on school grounds is a misdemeanor. Whether or not the threats were actually meant to be carried out is irrelevant,” Nampa police Sgt. Rob Wiggins told KIVI-TV, Channel 6.
Comments