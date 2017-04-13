Canyon County

April 13, 2017 12:27 PM

Nampa intersection reopens after car hit parked train

By John Sowell

jsowell@idahostatesman.com

Nampa police initially said they expected the intersection of 11th Avenue North and North Sugar Street to be closed for four to six hours, but traffic was flowing again about 90 minutes after the crash, a dispatcher said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened in an industrial area between Garrity Boulevard and Interstate 84.

No other details were immediately available about the crash, which happened at about 9:15 a.m.

