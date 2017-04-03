Westbound I-84 lane in Nampa reopens after semi hits overpass; ITD assessing damage

An early morning semi crash near the Franklin Boulevard exit off westbound Interstate 84 closed one lane of the freeway for about three hours, but all lanes were open as of 6:50 a.m., Idaho State Police report.
Traffic has not been disrupted on the overpass, an ISP dispatcher said, but the Idaho Transportation was on scene to assess the damage.
Idaho State Police are investigating the crash, which apparently caused substantial damage to the semi’s trailer about 3:40 a.m. Details of what happened were not immediately available.
Traffic disruption on I-84 was reportedly minimal because of the early hour and light westbound traffic that early in the morning.
