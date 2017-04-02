Lawsuit over highway commissioner’s ‘junkyard’ settled, but criminal convictions remain

2:19 Courageous Kids Climbing program helps those with special needs gain confidence Pause

2:05 Investor videotapes manager's eviction from Boise's Powerhouse Event Center

3:57 Drone catches kayakers running a treacherous stretch of the Snake River

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:43 Rep. Mat Erpelding reflects on his first year in leadership

0:49 Boise State Broncos warm up before first spring scrimmage

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

2:15 Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address

5:17 Getting a lot of snaps, RB Ryan Wolpin making the most of it for Boise State