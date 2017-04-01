After surviving 2015 fire, Colombian restaurant reopens as Nampa brick-and-mortar

El Cafetal Colombian Restaurant reopened Saturday in Nampa, serving traditional ethnic food like arepas (round, savory cakes made of corn flour), empanadas and bandeja paisa (plate of rice, beans, meat, avocado and fried pork belly).
Adriana Scarpetta and Triny Silva opened El Cafetal in the Boise International Market in January 2015, but the restaurant was among 16 businesses displaced by an arson fire just eight months later. Since the fire, the two women, from Colombia, have served their recipes out of a food truck. With a loan from the Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation, the restaurant now has a permanent home.
After the grand opening, their hours will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 3116 Garrity Boulevard, Suite 114, in Nampa. For more information, call 208-571-5551 or follow the restaurant on Facebook.
