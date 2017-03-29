After decision to keep Canyon County Fair in Caldwell, commission hires new director

The Canyon County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday the appointment of Diana Sinner as the new Canyon County Fair director.
Sinner’s appointment comes after a series of changes around the Canyon County Fair, including the entire fair board being removed from their seats.
Former Canyon County Fair Director Rosalie Cope became no longer employed with the county around the same time. The county has not disclosed whether Cope resigned or was terminated.
All of the change comes with the county’s decision to keep the fair in Caldwell, rather than moving to a property purchased north of Nampa.
Sinner has over 20 years of experience working with both state and county fairs, most recently serving as the exhibits supervisor and bookkeeper for the Canyon County Fair, according to a Canyon County news release. Prior to joining the Canyon County Fair in 2009, Sinner worked as the competitive events director and assistant to the manager at the Iowa State Fair, which attracts over 1 million visitors annually.
“I’m both honored and humbled to be chosen to lead the Canyon County Fair as it moves into the future,” said Sinner in the news release. “I’ve spent my entire life around livestock and agriculture, so I’m excited to give back to the 4-H and FFA communities much in the same way they gave to me when I was younger.”
Sinner has been involved her entire life in the production and exhibition of animals. She was raised on a diversified livestock and crop production operation in central Iowa and spent her youth active in both 4-H and FFA.
She holds degrees from Iowa State University and the Institute of Fair Management, International Association of Fairs & Expositions.
“We have full confidence in Diana as our new fair director. She is extremely qualified for the position and we’re looking forward to the new energy and new vision she’ll bring to the Canyon County Fair,” added the Board of County Commissioners in a joint statement in the news release.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
