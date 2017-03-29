After decision to keep Canyon County Fair in Caldwell, commission hires new director

2:40 Idaho Legislature adjourns Pause

1:45 Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

4:44 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry talks about being shot: "It's done, it's all over, it's behind me."

0:30 Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch

2:42 Game highlights from Boise State's Mountain West championship victory over Fresno State

2:46 Mary Frances Bir's journey finally pays off

1:53 Introducing the nail pull at Alefort at Treefort Music Fest

3:04 Treefort 2017 Mixtape 2: The action from March 25, 2017

2:50 The sale price has dropped. Take a walk through Boise’s Warm Springs Castle home