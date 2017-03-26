Canyon County

March 26, 2017 9:27 PM

Boise River flows lead to closure of Caldwell road

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

High flows on the Boise River have led to the closure of a road in Caldwell, according to a press release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

River Road between Plymouth Road and Channel Lane is closed and expected to reopen in the coming week, according to the release. High river flows washed away part of the northbound lane of traffic and the adjacent riverbed.

Canyon County Highway District will attempt to repair the roadway this week, according to the release. CCSO urged motorists to watch for other damaged roadways.

