March 22, 2017 2:27 PM

Police seek help finding Nampa man missing since early February

By Nicole Blanchard

Nampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man police say has been missing since early February, according to a Wednesday press release.

Andrew J. Forehand, 21, was last seen during the second week of February in the 100 block of Queens Court in Nampa, the release said. He was dropped off there by a relative.

Forehand is described as 5-feet-seven-inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen with a mustache and beard.

Friends and family have not seen nor heard from Forehand since February, despite attempting to contact him. He social media profiles have not been active during that time either, they say.

Anyone with information on Forehand’s whereabouts is urged to call NPD at 208-465-2257 or Detective Norm Corder at 208-475-5708.

