OSHA won’t investigate trench-collapse death because victim owned the company involved

2:26 Boise Foothills ranger helps keep the trails safe and fun for all, crime is rare Pause

1:54 Keith Reynolds on the Idaho-HP campus deal

1:28 For Foothills trail users, Hulls Gulch feels safe even after Saturday shooting

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

1:19 Boise Police Chief: Suspect and dog dead in Hulls Gulch shooting

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

2:31 Cody Rutty creates "Sound Ships" for Treefort 2017

5:02 Watch Idaho Fish and Game move an elk from a city park to the hills

3:26 Monitoring Idaho's mule deer