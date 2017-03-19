Star firefighters rescue unresponsive man from partial trench collapse

First responders with the Star Fire District on Saturday rescued an unresponsive man from a construction trench after it partially collapsed, according to SFD Captain Ryan Hood.
Hood said a call came in around 1 p.m. of an unconscious subject in the trench, which Hood said was about 8 feet deep. When SFD arrived, bystanders and workers at the site had the man about 95 percent unburied, Hood said. Firefighters removed the man, and he was sent to a local hospital. His condition is unknown, though Hood said the man was unresponsive at the scene.
It’s unclear whether the man was working at the site, located on Franklin Road between Joplin Road and a dead end to the north. Canyon County Sheriff’s deputies and Eagle Fire Department also responded.
Hood said firefighters did not see a trench box, a device meant to brace the walls of deep trenches to ensure workers’ safety.
Last May, two people died and a third was injured after a 9-foot deep trench collapse near the corner of North Hill Road Parkway and Gary Lane. A foreman on the site of that accident said workers had removed a trench box shortly before the collapse.
