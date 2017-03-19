Star firefighters rescue unresponsive man from partial trench collapse

1:19 Boise Police Chief: Suspect and dog dead in Hulls Gulch shooting Pause

0:59 Here's how to kill your lawn — and replace it with drought-friendly plants

1:00 Moose wanders through Boise's North End

1:16 Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

5:16 Boise State discusses its NCAA Tournament loss to UCLA

4:02 Dig In video series: If your garden or yard isn't thriving, a soil test could help explain why

8:03 Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice says team needs complete game to win at Illinois