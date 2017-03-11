Nampa woman killed after vehicle goes off road, lands in canal

Maria Keesee, 41, died Friday after her vehicle ran off the road and went into a canal.
Idaho State Police responded to the scene around 3 p.m. on Idaho 55, west of Midway Road in Nampa.
Keesee, of Nampa, was eastbound on Idaho 55 in a 2004 Nissan Murano when her vehicle crossed the center line, traveled across oncoming traffic and went into a field where it landed in a canal.
Keesee was transported by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she later died.
Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.
