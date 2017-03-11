Canyon County

Nampa woman killed after vehicle goes off road, lands in canal

By Cynthia Sewell

Maria Keesee, 41, died Friday after her vehicle ran off the road and went into a canal.

Idaho State Police responded to the scene around 3 p.m. on Idaho 55, west of Midway Road in Nampa.

Keesee, of Nampa, was eastbound on Idaho 55 in a 2004 Nissan Murano when her vehicle crossed the center line, traveled across oncoming traffic and went into a field where it landed in a canal.

Keesee was transported by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she later died.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

