Ashes from wood stove apparently sparked early morning fire at Caldwell home

No one was hurt in the two-alarm fire, which was reported about 3 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Iowa Avenue, Caldwell Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Carico said.
“We believe he had dumped what he thought was cold ash from a wood stove in a garbage can ... next to the garage,” Carico said. “The fire started on the outside of the building and had started to work its way into the garage and the attic of the garage.”
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the attached house, he said. The department helped the home’s two occupants, described as older adults, get a motel for a night, he said, but they should be able to return to their home after inspections. Damage was primarily limited to the garage attic and siding, he said.
Star, Nampa, Parma and Middleton assisted Caldwell firefighters.
