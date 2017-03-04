Boise woman killed, child thrown from car in I-84 crash near Caldwell

A Boise woman was killed after being ejected from a car in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 on Friday night that also threw a child and the vehicle’s driver from the car, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
ISP said the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Friday around milepost 31, near Caldwell. Timothy J. Ficarro, of Meridian, was westbound on I-84 in a 2001 Chevy Malibu when the car’s left rear tire blew out, causing the vehicle to veer off the right shoulder of the road and overturn.
Jessica L. Smith, 33, and a 3-year-old boy were traveling with Ficarro. Neither Ficarro, 38, or Smith wore seat belts, according to ISP, and both were ejected from the car. The child, who was buckled into a car seat that was not secured in the vehicle, was also thrown from the car.
Smith died of her injuries at the scene. Ficarro and the child were taken to St. Alphonsus in Boise with unspecified injuries.
ISP continues to investigate the crash, which closed the right lane of the interstate for more than two hours.
