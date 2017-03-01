Canyon County appoints new assessor to replace longtime leader

Brian Stender, previously the county's chief appraisal supervisor, was sworn in Wednesday morning to take over as Canyon County Assessor, according to a county news release.
Stender, a department employee since 2007, was recommended for the post by his longtime boss Gene Kuehn, who retired at the end of Febuary. Stender's appointment was unanimously recommended by the Canyon County Republican Central Committee, according to the news release.
Stender, a lifelong Idaho resident who worked as chief appraiser for Washington County before joining Canyon County, thanked Kuehn for his guidance and said he is excited by his new position.
"His decade of experience working with the citizens of Canyon County will no doubt make for a smooth transition," County Commissioner Steve Rule said in the news release.
