‘We goat this,’ Nampa police says after reuniting goats-in-coats with owners

Missing pets? Wayward livestock?
These things are not unusual in the Treasure Valley.
What caught the eye of many on social media Thursday night was not that a pair of Nampa goats had apparently wandered away from home.
It was that they were goats in coats — or “Snuggies,” as Nampa police decided in Twitter and Facebook posts.
Have you lost your goats wearing #Snuggies? We found 'em at Lake Lowell & Midland. They're now safely at West Valley Shelter. #TotesMaGoats pic.twitter.com/gOSlnAyb0C— Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) February 24, 2017
Snuggie-clad goats? This is just what the doctor ordered.
Shelly Duff has been an animal control officer with the Nampa Police Department for nine years. In that time, she’s seen about a dozen goats on the loose.
But how many in coats?
“Just two,” she said Friday afternoon.
“The Snuggie-clad ruminants have been transported to the West Valley Humane Society,” Nampa police said in a Facebook post proclaiming “#WeveGotYourGoat.”
Commenters on the department’s Facebook page had fun with the missing goat post.
“Baaaaaaad boys baaaaaaaaaad boys,” one wrote.
“Must be on the lamb,” another said.
The goats were found loose near the intersection of Midland and Lake Lowell in Nampa.
Duff said it turned out that the friendly goats, believed to be dairy breed goats, weren’t far from home — just one door down, eating twigs in the neighbor’s yard. But the goats’ owners weren’t home when they got out, so there was no one to confirm for sure where they came from.
“It’s not a good thing to put a goat in someone’s yard if that’s not where they live,” Duff explained of why they were transported to the animal shelter until their owners could be found.
The goats escaped after figuring out how to unlatch the gate, Duff said.
“They’re smart goats-in-coats,” she said.
Well, she said, not quite coats, or Snuggies (not her word, she noted).
“They were like rain jackets,” she said.
Duff said the owners saw their goats on the police department’s Facebook post Thursday night. The police department posted this meme to let everyone know the goats were reunited with their owners:
#GOODNEWS - Owner of #Snuggie wearing goats located! Thx to our Animal Control Ofcs for their great work! #GoatsInCoats #MeanwhileInIdaho pic.twitter.com/LyiYE0Rdi7— Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) February 24, 2017
